Trevor Noah Will Host 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in January: 'I Am Thrilled'

"As a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night," the comedian joked

Trevor Noah will be anchoring music's biggest night!

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced that The Daily Show host, 36, will be hosting the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which are set to air Sunday, Jan. 31, on CBS. This is Noah's first time hosting the awards show and comes after the star received a nomination at the last event for best comedy album, Son of Patricia.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," the comedian said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award. (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona)."

"See you at the 63rd Grammys," he added.

Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said Noah is the "perfect choice."

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration," said Mason. "He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time."

"Trevor's comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the GRAMMYs," said George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment Group president and CEO. "At the same time, it's very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS' marquee events. With Trevor hosting and The Late Late Show's Ben Winston producing, it's yet another example of our combined company's power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events."