Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a 'Wonderful Light'

Following a series of since-shutdown dating rumors last month, Trevor Noah is praising Dua Lipa.

On Friday, the TV host made an appearance on Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the pop star's iHeartRadio podcast — and reflected on their relationship.

"I said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So, now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'" Noah, 38, told the 27-year-old "Levitating" singer.

He continued, "Now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is going exceptionally well. You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just in the spaces that everybody's in."

The comedian also recalled the first time he saw her perform — and was ecstatic about how far she's come.

"I remember when you performed... I feel like I saw you — were you in Ukraine maybe? You did the Champions League final! I remember you came on to perform and it was so weird. I remember people were like, 'Who the hell is that?' "

He added, "I was like, 'It's Dua Lipa!' It's all these old men who've come to watch a football game and they're just like, 'Who is this person?' And then now there's no one in the world who doesn't know you. I think that journey is what a lot of people don't know about is how gradual and incremental that process is."

During his appearance, Noah also recalled what it was like when he first started working on The Daily Show — one month after he announced his exit from the show.

"What is it like to host The Daily Show when you've first taken it over? It's extremely stressful. It is debilitating at times. It is terrifying," he recalled.

He continued, "It is a world where most people don't want you to succeed. It's a grueling environment to be in and understandably. I don't even say it from the place of like, 'Oh, feel sorry for me.' It's just like, 'Whoa. No, it was a hell of a ride.' I do love challenges though."

Noah's appearance on the singer's podcast comes only a few weeks after Lipa shut down rumors that they were dating.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa told her podcast guest and fellow musician Charli XCX. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Noting how she has "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, the singer continued, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference."

In September, the pair were photographed having dinner in New York City, which first sparked the rumors.

After fans started buzzing on social media about a possible romantic pairing, however, a source told PEOPLE that Lipa and Noah were "just friends."