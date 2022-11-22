Trent Reznor Leaves Twitter 'For My Mental Health' as Elon Musk Calls Him a 'Crybaby'

Trent Reznor has said goodbye to Twitter amid the platform's headline-grabbing takeover by Elon Musk, prompting the billionaire to mock the Nine Inch Nails rocker as a "crybaby."

Reznor, 57, joined a growing number of celebrities in logging off for good this week, and described Musk's recent acquisition of the site as an "embarrassment."

"I'm about to depart," he told The Hollywood Reporter last week. "We don't need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don't feel good being there anymore."

Musk, 51, has faced various criticisms since taking over the social media platform, most recently over the fact that he reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was booted nearly two years ago for inciting violence.

In response to a tweet about Trump's reinstatement, the Tesla CEO replied: "And it turns out that Trent 'nine inch nails' Reznor is actually a crybaby."

After someone else called the rocker "one of the best musicians ever," Musk responded that he was a fan of Reznor's music, "but maybe Etsy is more his style."

White Stripes frontman Jack White was also among those to leave Twitter in the wake of Musk's decisions, and wrote in an Instagram post that bringing Trump back was "absolutely disgusting" and "officially an asshole move."

"You've gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place," he wrote, in part.

The "Seven Nation Army" singer, 47, added in a comment that he's never had a personal Twitter account, but would be deactivating that of his record label, Third Man Records.

"It's a shame that our label's artists will lose a social media outlet to promote their art, and I apologize to our artists for having to do this, but we are not going to even tangentially support you or this platform that will help conspiracy spreading liars and out of touch narci-capitalists tear this country apart, all for trump's ego and your tax break agenda," he wrote.

Musk's management style and business decisions have come under fire since he took things over; he began his tenure with a massive round of layoffs, and on Nov. 17 sent an email to employees asking them to work "extremely hardcore" or leave the company by the end of the following day. Reports indicated that hundreds of staffers took the latter option, and "#RIPTwitter" began trending on the site, though it remains up and running.

Musk also reinstated the account of rapper Kanye West, who previously tweeted that he'd go "defcon 3" on Jewish people, among other anti-Semitic comments.

"Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging u," Musk tweeted on Monday.