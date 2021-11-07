'Horrified' Travis Scott Says He's 'Working to Assist' Victims' Families After Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper shared several emotional videos on Instagram Saturday night addressing the Astroworld Festival mass casualty incident in which eight people died and more than 300 were injured

Travis Scott is mourning the eight young people who died during a mass casualty incident in Houston at his annual Astroworld Festival on Friday night.

Speaking out on his Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, the rapper, 29, told fans he is hoping to reach the victims' families.

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time," he said. "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

Scott — who was arrested in 2017 for allegedly inciting a riot during a concert in Arkansas and later pled guilty to disorderly conduct — faced accusations from festival goers on Saturday who claimed he continued to perform even after seeing distraught and injured fans in the audience.

One festivalgoer, David McGilver, told PEOPLE he was "upset" with Scott for not stopping the concert sooner.

"I still can hear this in my head — I remember me being on the ground and the music stopping and I could hear [Travis] say, 'Y'all know what y'all came here for.' And you can hear everybody screaming out for help," said McGilver, 20. "And then the music just plays back again."

However, a source close to the musician tells PEOPLE Scott was unaware of the magnitude of the situation. "The lights were shining in his eyes and he couldn't see what was happening," says the source. "He thought someone had just passed out, which happens during concerts."

Scott is "in absolute pieces" and is a "mess about what happened," adds the source. "He's incredibly upset about everything and horrified."

In his videos posted to his Stories, the star said he prioritized the safety of his fans at the festival: "Any time I can make out anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know? I could never imagine this situation."

About 30 minutes into his set (which was streamed live on Apple Music), Scott briefly paused the show when he noticed an ambulance driving through the crowd. Later, he stopped his performance again and asked security to "jump in real quick" and help "somebody passed out right here."

Scott told fans on Saturday night he and his team have "been working closely with everyone to get to the bottom of this — City of Houston HPD, fire department — everyone, to help us figure this out" and told fans to contact authorities with any information.

"Everybody continue to keep your prayers," he said. "I mean, I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I'm going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what's going on. Love you all."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed at a news conference on Saturday that eight people — ranging in age from 14 to 27 — died, while hundreds of other festival goers reported injuries at NRG Park.

Among the dead are a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds and a 27-year-old. Another victim's age has not yet been identified.

Julio Patino, Jr. confirmed to PEOPLE his younger brother Franco, who was reportedly studying mechanical engineering technology at the University of Dayton, died while attending the show with his best friend for a birthday celebration.

Two more victims, 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, and Rudy Peña (whose age has not been shared publicly), were remembered by their families on Saturday.

"Gone from our sites [sic], but never from our hearts," wrote Rodriguez's family on Facebook. "It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior at Heights HS in Houston TX. Dancing was her passion and now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates."

Peña's sister Jennifer told the Laredo Morning Times: "My brother was the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing, he had many friends because he was always there for everyone. Yes, he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music."