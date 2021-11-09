Travis Scott Will Not Perform at Day N Vegas Festival After Deadly Astroworld Crowd Surge

Travis Scott has canceled his performance at Day N Vegas and will be replaced by Post Malone

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021

Travis Scott will not be performing at the Day N Vegas festival after a deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld event in Houston Friday left eight people dead and hundreds injured.

On Monday, Day N Vegas confirmed via a statement on Twitter that Scott, 30, won't be taking the stage on Nov. 13 as previously scheduled.

​​"The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend," the statement read. "Please take care of yourself and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days."

Scott has been replaced by Post Malone, who will take over his spot on the Frank Stage during a performance scheduled for 10:45 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip. The festival announced Scott's replacement in a later Twitter post Tuesday, sharing, "We are excited that @PostMalone has been added to close out Saturday night!"

In a video posted to his Instagram Story Nov. 6, Scott said he was "just devastated" by the events that took place at his festival, adding, "I could never imagine anything like this happening. I'm going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what's going on. Love you all."

He also told his followers, "I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time,. My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

Scott's Astroworld performance turned deadly Friday night when the crowd gathered to see him at Houston's NRG Park began to "push towards the stage," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told PEOPLE. He added, "When they started to move closer and push towards the stage, the ones that were up front near the barriers were not able to make their way out."

Peña said Friday's events are still under investigation, telling PEOPLE, "We need to get to the bottom of what caused people to start surging."

"But more than that, what's been on my mind is: how could it have been stopped? From my perspective, everybody at that concert had a responsibility, including the crowd, but certainly the security and even the artists," he continued. "They have a lot of control over the crowd. I'm not saying that this is the answer, but I've seen it in other instances where the artist pauses the show, turns on the lights and says, 'Hey, we need to address whatever before we move forward.' "

A source told PEOPLE that Scott was not able to see the severity of the situation while performing Friday, and thought an individual had passed out in the crowd.