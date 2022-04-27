On Wednesday, Travis Scott was announced as the headliner of Primavera Sound's South American music festivals in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile

Travis Scott Will Headline Primavera Sound Festivals This Summer — His First Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is preparing to return to music festival stages for the first time since last year's Astroworld Festival tragedy.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper was announced as a headliner for Primavera Sound's upcoming festivals in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile alongside artists including Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Björk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The announcement arrived the same day as Scott was revealed to be taking the stage next month at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami. While Scott has delivered lower profile performances at Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol's pre-Oscars party and Bootsy Bellows' Coachella afterparty as of late, the Miami show will mark the first concert fans can buy tickets to attend since November's Astroworld Festival.

Scott's May 7 performance is part of the nightclub's Race Week, as the Formula One Grand Prix will be happening in Miami the following day, and the rapper joins Rick Ross, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and Tiesto as the lineup for the week's performers at E11EVEN.

Travis Scott at E11EVEN Saturday, May 7 for Race Week Miami 2022 Travis Scott

Last week, Scott released his first song to streaming platforms since the tragedy titled "Hold That Heat," a collaboration with Future and producer Southside.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The upcoming performance comes more than five months after 10 Astroworld attendees were killed at the Houston music festival during a crowd rush. Scott offered to pay for the victims' funeral services following the horrific events, but several of their families didn't accept his proposal.

"Your client's offer is declined," wrote Bob Hilliard — family lawyer for Ezra Blount, the youngest victim, who died at 9 years old — in a letter to Daniel Petrocelli, Scott's lawyer, according to Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

In March, Scott announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and claimed he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" alongside its launch.

"Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

In addition to launching an event safety task, Project HEAL offers scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), mental health resources for young people of color in lower-income communities, and a seven-figure expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center at Houston's TXRX Labs.

Scott sat down with Charlamagne Tha God in December for his first post-Astroworld interview and said he couldn't hear any screams for help from the crowd as the surge began. He also claimed he stopped the show multiple times to make sure concertgoers were safe.