Travis Scott Says He Will 'Always' Love Kylie Jenner 3 Months After Split & Opens Up About Fatherhood

Travis Scott will “always” love Kylie Jenner.

The rapper, 28, professed his adoration for his ex-girlfriend, whom he shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with, during a recent interview with XXL magazine.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” Scott said of Jenner, 22, adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Scott opened up about fatherhood, telling XXL, “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi.”

“Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” Scott said.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper raved over Stormi, calling her “one of the best human beings I know.”

“She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together.”

Jenner also revealed she still cares for Scott after he released his new project Jackboys.

Early Friday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a moment to promote the seven-song compilation album, which dropped at midnight and includes collaborations with artists from his Cactus Jack record label and additional collaborators including Sheck Wes, Quavo and Offset.

Jenner posted a screenshot of album on Apple Music that showed her listening to the fifth track, “Out West.”

“STORMIS DAD,” she captioned the photo.

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Since the split, the two have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter. In November, Jenner traveled to Houston with a group of friends to attend Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

“It was important for her to support Travis’ festival,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

Later that month, they celebrated Thanksgiving with her family.

“Kylie and Travis are good,” said a source at the time. “They’re not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”