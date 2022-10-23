Travis Scott is shutting down rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

The Houston rapper, 31, posted a statement on his Instagram Story over the weekend, claiming he never met the model making the allegations, as he asked for the "continuous cyber games" to end.

"It's a lot of weird s--- going on," Scott wrote. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

The woman Scott referred to is model Rojean Kar, who posted a video of the musician last week from the set of a shoot, prompting rumors to surface. Her Instagram Story post, per E! News, comes three years after she denied rumors that she had a fling with Scott before his then-split with Jenner. At the time, she said the internet was "creating a false narrative." Now, Kar is accusing Scott of cheating on his longtime partner, who is the mother of his two children: Stormi Webster, 4, and an 8-month-old whose name has yet to be revealed.

"Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f------ everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on," Kar said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story. "Come on, sir."

The model continued, alleging that Scott saw her on Valentine's Day. When she "ran out" of the venue, "every single girl" she knew began to text her about Scott "asking" for her, Kar alleges. "Are we pretending that didn't happen too?"

Reps for Jenner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while a rep for Scott pointed to his Instagram Story when asked for further comment.

In one of her Instagram clips, Kar alleged that she "went along with whatever f------ narrative you guys wanted to," referring to Scott, and later posted an image of what she claimed was rapper Gunna's birthday party on Feb. 14. She also posted a text exchange with a friend, who wrote to her on Feb. 14 that Trav was "ready to link."

Scott, too, shared since-deleted screengrabs in response to Kar's allegations, including a timestamped image of a decorated table on Valentine's Day. "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me," he wrote.

Additionally, E! reports that Kar responded to fans in a since-deleted comment under a Shade Room Instagram post, where she wrote "Maybe you think about her all day long but I sure don't," in reference to Jenner.

Scott is currently facing multiple lawsuits after 10 people died during his Astroworld Festival last November. Most recently, Live Nation reached a settlement agreement with the family of 21-year-old Astroworld victim Axel Acosta. The specifics of the agreement are confidential, per attorney Tony Buzbee.

A rep for Scott told PEOPLE Thursday that "no member of our team has been involved in talks of a settlement," and a separate source claimed that Live Nation will pay following the agreement.