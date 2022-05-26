Launched by the rapper in March, Project HEAL is a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today's youth, particularly those in marginalized and at-risk communities

Travis Scott to Donate Portion of Proceeds from His Nike Collaboration to His Project HEAL Philanthropy

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Travis Scott is giving back through his new Nike collaboration.

The rapper, 31, is set to donate a portion of the proceeds from his Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 drop to his Project HEAL initiative, a representative for the rapper confirms to PEOPLE. An exact figure has not yet been announced.

Launched in March, Project HEAL is a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today's youth, particularly those in marginalized and at-risk communities.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Project HEAL and Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation had awarded $1 million in scholarships to students from 38 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The sum was divided and distributed to 100 students.

The scholarship was named for Scott's grandfather Waymon Webster, who himself was an HBCU educator at Prairie View A&M University — where he was also a student.

Jordan Webster, Scott's sister, serves as project manager for the Cactus Jack Foundation's Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund and graduated from Howard University in Washington D.C on May 7 herself.

"I know personally how deeply important my grandfather's academic legacy at HBCUs is to my entire family — to Travis, as well as my twin brother Josh who is at Prairie View A&M University — and now, to 100 people that Travis has been able to help out at a tough time," Webster said in a statement at the time. "It means the world to me to be able to work with my brother as he creates hope and makes a real difference for our peers and their families."

Along with the scholarships, Project HEAL's initiatives also include expanding mental health resources for lower-income communities, funding a creative design center in Scott's hometown of Houston, Texas, and creating a first-ever, tech-driven solution for event safety.

"Travis and his family — including his sister, Jordan, who leads on all education efforts — are believers in giving back and making sure as many young people as possible have pathways to opportunity and excellence," Scott's representative tells PEOPLE.

Project HEAL's launch came four months after the November 2021 tragedy at Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 of his fans were killed and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge.

Though he stayed out of the spotlight for a time following the tragedy, Scott has begun to step back into the public eye in recent weeks. On May 15, he performed his song "Lost Forever" at the Billboard Music Awards. A week prior to the performance, Scott got onstage with Migos' Quavo during the Miami Grand Prix weekend at E11Even Miami.

Meanwhile, new court filings recently revealed how many concertgoers were allegedly injured at the festival. According to Rolling Stone, attorneys said that along with the 10 deaths, nearly 5,000 people were injured at the festival.