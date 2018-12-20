Travis Scott Will Perform Alongside Maroon 5 at Controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show: Source

Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 in a guest spot at February’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The 26-year-old rapper will perform at the event in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Reps for Maroon 5 and the NFL did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Maroon 5 would perform at the halftime show, but the NFL has yet to officially announce it, though they issued a statement.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” it read. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Travis Scott Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

If the band officially signs on for the high-profile performance, it would come amid a storm of controversy. More than 75,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking them to back out of the event to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

“Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it,” the petition reads. “Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL. Join me in asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott and Says He and Kanye West Have ‘Moved on’ from Their Feud

That said, the band’s frontman, Adam Levine, 39, has all but confirmed their appearance. He joked with Ellen DeGeneres about it on her talk show in mid-November.

“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a great event, and there’s gonna be a band performing — or an artist of some kind, at halftime and it’s gonna be great regardless of who it is,” he quipped. “Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative cause I don’t know who I’m talking about.”

Maroon 5 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Thousands Have Signed Petition Asking Maroon 5 to Cancel Super Bowl Show to Support Kaepernick

Reaction to Thursday’s news was mixed on social media, with fans both excited and disappointed that Scott had signed on. Rapper Meek Mill was among the less-than-thrilled, tweeting, “For what?? He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this s—!”

@trvisXX as a black man, please don’t do this… for the culture. The only one that matters. OURS. I encourage you to read up on the movement before accepting this offer. They are still killing us in cold blooded murder. Don’t support a company that doesn’t support you!!! — Kelsey Nycole (@KelseyNycole) December 20, 2018

I can’t agree with Travis Scott’s decision. — CZAR Josh 👑 (@czarjoshmusic) December 20, 2018

Why is maroon 5 performing at the superbowl lol and letting travis scott perform is only gonna cause another kanye rant thanks a lot 😂😭 — hayli✨ (@hvylixrve) December 20, 2018

.@trvisXX just cause your schedule is open doesn’t mean you free. 🗿 — Amanda (@_MandaaaS) December 20, 2018

people have a problem with Travis Scott performing at the Super Bowl ? wow.. good for him, that's a huge stage. and finally a performance i want to see — Warren 🛸 (@BIGDUB_) December 20, 2018

Very disappointed in Travis Scott. He's been hanging around Kanye too long and is going to find himself in the the sunken place soon..#dailypop — Shady McGrady (@downtheline18) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott performing during the halftime show at the Super bowl this year… wow #bigmoves — Daniel (@danielsupreme_) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott on the Super Bowl halftime show about to be insane. — Weedum Boyce (@champagnebhaji) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott is doing the Sper Bowl with Maroon 5. I’m conflicted, but that’s pretty big pic.twitter.com/IcISJdCU9l — Drippy Teigen (@alilmayo) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott playing the Super Bowl Halftime show… what a time — Marcanthony Coppola (@Marc_Coppola) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott and Maroon 5 for half time??? Who’s in charge??? — Mani✨ (@ingt25) December 20, 2018

Oh man, this just me so happy I want to cry 😢it really Travis Scott’s year man, he really made it made it 😭 now he in the Super Bowl, the success keeps coming for that man and I can’t be more happy as one of his biggest fans, can’t wait to see him win that Grammy❗️ — Justin #OneLastDance ⚡ (@JustBallin3550) December 20, 2018

If @trvisXX supports @Kaepernick7 he won’t perform at the super bowl halftime show but everybody know it’s probably a @KrisJenner move — Zachery Clark (@ZacheryClark91) December 20, 2018

I guess Travis Scott didnt get the memo…. 🤔 — Chico Dusty (@MattSweeet) December 20, 2018

Kudos to @trvisXX team on Super Bowl Halftime performance. Finally the @NFL gets one right. Travis is having one of the greatest years for an artist…ever. — Ryan Jaso (@jasooo) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott needs to get out and fast — T lady sittInPretty` (@MissladyTeaira) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott just saved the super bowl halftime show — Kyle (@K_B_R15) December 20, 2018

I love Travis Scott. Probably my favorite artist at the moment, but the NFL still got it wrong not getting someone from Atlanta to join Maroon 5 — Miles Morales 🇵🇷 (@eddistotle) December 20, 2018

We was just praising everyone for turning down the super bowl performance and here comes Travis Scott taking it — Red Sox won the chip in 14 games (@GoodLiving_Mike) December 20, 2018

This man @trvisXX has to perform on one knee — Jason Starr (@JasonStarr_) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott agreed to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. I see. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) December 20, 2018

Wow Travis Scott really!? Lost respect from me — Hutty (@1100hutty_) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott for the SB Half time show. Not too many bigger individual accomplishments. — Nero 🏁 (@Nero_TheThird) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott performing at the Super Bowl. Y’all canceling him or nah — Sexy Slim🇯🇲 (@Ashantel03) December 20, 2018

Scott’s Super Bowl news comes on the heels of a big year for the musician. He welcomed his first child, a daughter named Stormi, with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February, received his first Grammy nominations earlier this month and covered Rolling Stone‘s January issue. In the interview, published Thursday, he also revealed that he has imminent plans to ask the Lip Kit mogul, 21, to marry him.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” Scott said, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Jackson Lee/Getty

RELATED: Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will ‘Get Married Soon’: ‘I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way’

This would be the first Super Bowl performance for both Scott and Maroon 5. Last year’s featured Justin Timberlake (for the second time) and 2017 was Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.