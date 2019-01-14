Travis Scott Agreed to Perform at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on One Condition

Amid backlash for his decision to perform alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi at the Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show, Travis Scott revealed the stipulation he made before signing on as a headliner on game day.

The 26-year-old rapper agreed to perform at the event on the condition that the NFL would join him in a joint donation to a charitable cause. In partnership with the league, Scott will make a $500,000 contribution to Dream Corps, a non-profit organization that champions social justice.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Travis Scott. Koury Angelo/Contour/Getty

This year, the halftime show has ignited a cultural firestorm as more than 75,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking Maroon 5 — and others — to back out of the event to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

“Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it,” the petition reads. “Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL. Join me in asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.”

Reaction was mixed on social media when the rumors first began circulating in December, with fans both excited and disappointed that Scott had signed on. Rapper Meek Mill was among the less-than-thrilled, tweeting, “For what?? He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this s—!”

@trvisXX as a black man, please don’t do this… for the culture. The only one that matters. OURS. I encourage you to read up on the movement before accepting this offer. They are still killing us in cold blooded murder. Don’t support a company that doesn’t support you!!! — Kelsey Nycole (@KelseyNycole) December 20, 2018

I can’t agree with Travis Scott’s decision. — CZAR Josh 👑 (@czarjoshmusic) December 20, 2018

.@trvisXX just cause your schedule is open doesn’t mean you free. 🗿 — Amanda (@_MandaaaS) December 20, 2018

people have a problem with Travis Scott performing at the Super Bowl ? wow.. good for him, that's a huge stage. and finally a performance i want to see — Warren 🛸 (@BIGDUB_) December 20, 2018

Very disappointed in Travis Scott. He's been hanging around Kanye too long and is going to find himself in the the sunken place soon..#dailypop — Shady McGrady (@downtheline18) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott performing during the halftime show at the Super bowl this year… wow #bigmoves — Daniel (@danielsupreme_) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott on the Super Bowl halftime show about to be insane. — Drago (@champagnebhaji) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott is doing the Sper Bowl with Maroon 5. I’m conflicted, but that’s pretty big pic.twitter.com/IcISJdCU9l — Jeremetrious (@alilmayo) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott playing the Super Bowl Halftime show… what a time — Marcanthony Coppola (@Marc_Coppola) December 20, 2018

Oh man, this just me so happy I want to cry 😢it really Travis Scott’s year man, he really made it made it 😭 now he in the Super Bowl, the success keeps coming for that man and I can’t be more happy as one of his biggest fans, can’t wait to see him win that Grammy❗️ — Justin #OneLastDance ⚡ (@JustBallin3550) December 20, 2018

If @trvisXX supports @Kaepernick7 he won’t perform at the super bowl halftime show but everybody know it’s probably a @KrisJenner move — Zachery Clark (@ZacheryClark91) December 20, 2018

I guess Travis Scott didnt get the memo…. 🤔 — Chico Dusty (@MattSweeet) December 20, 2018

Kudos to @trvisXX team on Super Bowl Halftime performance. Finally the @NFL gets one right. Travis is having one of the greatest years for an artist…ever. — Ryan Jaso (@jasooo) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott needs to get out and fast — T lady sittInPretty` (@MissladyTeaira) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott just saved the super bowl halftime show — Kyle (@K_B_R15) December 20, 2018

I love Travis Scott. Probably my favorite artist at the moment, but the NFL still got it wrong not getting someone from Atlanta to join Maroon 5 — Miles Morales 🇵🇷 (@eddistotle) December 20, 2018

We was just praising everyone for turning down the super bowl performance and here comes Travis Scott taking it — Red Sox won the chip in 14 games (@GoodLiving_Mike) December 20, 2018

This man @trvisXX has to perform on one knee — Jason Starr (@JasonStarr_) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott agreed to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. I see. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) December 20, 2018

Wow Travis Scott really!? Lost respect from me — Hutty (@1100hutty_) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott for the SB Half time show. Not too many bigger individual accomplishments. — Nero 🏁 (@Nero_TheThird) December 20, 2018

Travis Scott performing at the Super Bowl. Y’all canceling him or nah — Sexy Slim🇯🇲 (@Ashantel03) December 20, 2018

This would be the first Super Bowl performance for both Scott, Big Boi and Maroon 5. Last year’s featured Justin Timberlake (for the second time) and 2017 was Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.