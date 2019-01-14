Travis Scott Agreed to Perform at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on One Condition

Amid backlash for his decision to perform alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi at the Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show, Travis Scott revealed the stipulation he made before signing on as a headliner on game day.
The 26-year-old rapper agreed to perform at the event on the condition that the NFL would join him in a joint donation to a charitable cause. In partnership with the league, Scott will make a $500,000 contribution to Dream Corps, a non-profit organization that champions social justice.
“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”
This year, the halftime show has ignited a cultural firestorm as more than 75,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking Maroon 5 — and others — to back out of the event to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.
“Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it,” the petition reads. “Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL. Join me in asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.”
Reaction was mixed on social media when the rumors first began circulating in December, with fans both excited and disappointed that Scott had signed on. Rapper Meek Mill was among the less-than-thrilled, tweeting, “For what?? He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this s—!”
This would be the first Super Bowl performance for both Scott, Big Boi and Maroon 5. Last year’s featured Justin Timberlake (for the second time) and 2017 was Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.