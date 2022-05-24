Travis Scott Sued for Allegedly Inciting Crowd at 2019 Music Festival Performance

The amended complaint comes months after 10 people were killed during a crowd surge at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

A concertgoer who attended Travis Scott's May 2019 performance at a Miami music festival has sued the rapper, alleging that his incitement of the crowd led to a stampede that left her with serious injuries.

In an amended complaint filed on May 10 and obtained by PEOPLE, Marchelle Love claims that the crowd at the Rolling Loud Festival broke into a panic "as a direct and proximate result" of Scott's encouragement, and she was hurt in the ensuing chaos.

"The incident involving Travis Scott's performance at the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival was disturbingly similar to the tragedy which occurred at Astroworld in November of 2021," Love's attorney tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We hope that this lawsuit and others like it deter future incidents such as what happened at Rolling Loud and Astroworld."

Scott, 30, was on stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November when a crowd surge erupted, killing 10 concertgoers, including a 9-year-old boy.

Love's complaint details an incident that occurred the day before Rolling Loud started, in which "multiple stampedes" and "a panic" broke out following a false report of an active shooter.

The complaint alleges that Scott should have been aware of the stampedes during his performance, and he had a duty to avoid acting in a way that would incite further violence or panic among the crowd.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper began his set around 11 p.m., but he was allegedly asked by police to stop playing shortly after because the crowd had become "dangerous and uncontrollable."

"Despite his being ordered by the authorities to cease his continued incitement of the crowd, Travis Scott continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities," the complaint says.

A spokesperson for Scott tells PEOPLE that the complaint is "another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented."

"As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis's performance. The video shows police were informing Travis that the show was stopped for that reason - because of the false report - and he fully cooperated," the statement said.

"This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that's easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff's lawyer didn't even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior VERSIONS of that complaint," the statement continued.

According to Love's lawyer, Scott's involvement in the complaint comes amid alleged video evidence and testimony recovered after the fact.

Love allegedly suffered "severe injuries" after she was trampled by the crowd, and claims that losses incurred by her injuries are "permanent in nature." She is seeking a trial by jury and damages exceeding the jurisdictional amount of $30,000.