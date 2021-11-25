The rapper, 30, was photographed this week spending time with Mark Wahlberg, Corey Gamble, and Michael Jordan in La Quinta, Calif.

Travis Scott Seen with Mark Wahlberg in First Public Outing Since News of Astroworld Tragedy Broke

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021

Travis Scott has been spotted in public for the first time since news broke about the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

The rapper, 30, was photographed this week spending time with Mark Wahlberg, Corey Gamble, and Michael Jordan in Southern California.

In a photo posted to social media, Scott is seated next to Wahlberg and Gamble on an outdoor patio, surrounded by palm trees. He is looking down at his phone as they converse.

In another photo, he poses with French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui while sitting in a golf cart.

On Tuesday, Taghmaoui shared footage of himself golfing with Wahlberg and Jordan at the Madison Club in La Quinta during what appears to be the same outing, though Scott is not pictured.

The Madison Club is an exclusive golf club and gated community whose current residents include Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Others who own property at the club include business executive Irving Azoff, Cindy Crawford, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Scott has been laying low since the mass casualty event at NRG Park earlier this month that killed 10 people and injured hundreds more. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Scott and concert organizers over the incident, the Houston Chronicle reported.

On Nov. 17, Scott was named in a $750 million lawsuit on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who died after cardiac arrest from being crushed in the crowd.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

"When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed," the lawsuit states. "As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on—for almost forty minutes."

The complaint continues: "Axel Acosta loved and adored Travis Scott and the other performers at Astroworld—the feeling was not mutual; certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his exclusive partners, streaming service, record labels, handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers, or sponsors cared enough about Axel Acosta and the other concertgoers to make an even minimal effort to keep them safe."

Scott's attorney Edwin F. McPherson has maintained that the mass casualty declaration made by authorities that night "absolutely did not" make it to the 30-year-old rapper or his team as the artist kept performing the show. "In fact," he claimed, "we've seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event."