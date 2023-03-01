Travis Scott Sought By NYPD for Alleged Club Assault and $12,000 in Damage: Reports

Authorities in New York City are looking for Travis Scott after the rapper allegedly assaulted a man and caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage at a Midtown nightclub, according to multiple reports.

Officers with the New York City Police Department responded early Wednesday to a call that a sound engineer had been punched in the face at the club Nebula after a verbal altercation turned physical, the New York Post reported.

The NYPD confirmed the incident to PEOPLE, but could not identify the alleged suspect, which the Post and TMZ reported was Scott, 30.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper also allegedly damaged $12,000 worth of equipment at the club before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Reps for Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Scott — who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 13 months, with ex Kylie Jenner — had performed with Don Toliver earlier in the night as a surprise guest at the rapper's concert at Irving Plaza.

Travis Scott. Mike Coppola/Getty for Fanatics

The incident comes more than a year after 10 people were killed in a crowd surge at Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Scott offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims. Several of the victims' families rejected his offer.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December 2021, Scott — who has a lawsuit against him that represents nearly 2,800 victims — said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.

Scott requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him in December 2021. In the filings, the rapper and his company "generally" denied the allegations made in the suits.

In October 2022, a lawyer for victim Alex Acosta's family announced via Instagram that the rapper privately settled a suit brought against Scott, Live Nation and "others involved in the Astroworld tragedy."