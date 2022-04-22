The song, a collaboration with Future and producer Southside, comes after Travis Scott was featured on a Kanye West song in February

Travis Scott Releases New Song 'Hold That Heat,' His First Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott is slowly wading back into the world of music with the release of a new song titled "Hold That Heat," which marks his first official single since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The rapper, 30, put out the track — which is a collaboration with Future and producer Southside — on Friday, more than five months after 10 concertgoers, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed in a crowd surge at his Houston music festival on Nov. 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hold That Heat" comes after Scott was featured on the Kanye West song "Pablo" from his album Donda 2. Though the album came out in February, it was not widely released, and was available for streaming only on West's Stem Player.

Following the tragedy, Scott offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims. However, several of the victims' families rejected his offer.

"Your client's offer is declined," Ezra Blount's family lawyer Bob Hilliard wrote in a letter to Scott's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, per Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy." (Blount was the youngest victim.)

Months later, Scott launched a series of community-based philanthropy efforts, including an event safety task, called Project HEAL.

Upon announcing the initiative in March, the rapper, who welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner in February, said he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community."

Travis Scott Travis Scott | Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

"Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

The four-tiered Project HEAL includes scholarships for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), mental health resources for young people in lower-income communities of color, a seven-figure expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center at TXRX Labs in Houston and an event safety task force.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December, Scott — who has a lawsuit against him that represents nearly 2,800 victims — said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.