Travis Scott Provides 50,000 Meals to Houston Residents Affected by Texas Freeze amid Pandemic

The rapper and a coalition of organizers will provide additional support to at-risk Houstonians who live in one of 30 high-priority ZIP codes identified by the City of Houston

Travis Scott is providing emergency food assistance to those impacted by the Texas winter freeze amid the pandemic.

Scott (né Jacques Bermon Webster II), 28, and his Cactus Jack Foundation partnered with Mayor Sylvester Turner to launch a food assistance program that aids Houston residents affected by the crisis. Food distribution began last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Houston native Grammy-nominated rapper and his foundation joined forces with the City of Houston and the Houston Health Foundation to provide approximately 50,000 hot meals to local community members.

Winter Storm Uri, officially named the North American Winter Storm, caused widespread heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures across Texas earlier this month.

Image zoom Travis Scott

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy City of Houston Mayors Office

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy City of Houston Mayors Office

The severe storm began on Feb. 13 and concluded on Feb. 17, leaving millions of Texas residents without water, heat or electricity after severely damaging essential infrastructure. The blizzard brought record low temperatures, ice and snow to more than 25 states, spanning more than 2,000 miles between south Texas and northern Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter Storm Uri also places community members coping with COVID-19 or coronavirus-related health conditions at higher risk.

On Feb. 17, it was announced that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas had directed utilities to restore electricity for more than 600,000 impacted customers.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy City of Houston Mayors Office

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy City of Houston Mayors Office

As of Monday, nearly 8.8 million people were still under boil-water orders, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, while 120,000 people had no water service at all, per NBC News.

Respective boil-water notices were issued in Texas cities Houston and Austin last week — the public health advisories urge residents to limit the use of local water sources and avoid consuming drinking water (or faucet water) that may contain harmful bacteria or viruses, including COVID-19.

Houston lifted its notice on Sunday, while the City of Austin announced Tuesday that it would lift its restriction on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. local time — citing that with 120 million gallons of water in reserves, Austin's water system had "safely entered into a healthy range."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy City of Houston Mayors Office

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy City of Houston Mayors Office

Scott and and his foundation along with the City of Houston will expand their relief efforts by coordinating with restaurant owners and organizations, including: The Black Service Chamber, The National Association of Christian Churches (NACC).

The coalition will offer support to at-risk Houston residents who live in one of 30 high-priority ZIP codes identified by the City of Houston. The philanthropists will bring much-needed support to senior citizens, homebound adults, those who have disabilities, low-income households (including individuals who are unemployed) and families with children under the age of 18.