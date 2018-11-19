Travis Scott Surprises Post Malone with Tons of Chick-fil-A Backstage at Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott knows the way to pal Post Malone’s heart.

The “Butterfly Affect” rapper surprised Malone with a special Postmates delivery of Chick-fil-A prior to his set at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Saturday — just a month after Postmates named Malone their “#1 most dedicated customer” and revealed that the “Better Now” singer had spent more than $40,000 on the food delivery app in the past year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Scott, 26, enlisted the help of the cheerleaders from his favorite hometown team, the Houston Rockets, to deliver the order — which contained multiple trays of well-done Chick-fil-A chicken tenders, 160 oz. of buffalo sauce and six gallons of sweet tea — backstage.

Travis Scott with the Houston Rockets cheerleaders @AdamDegross

In a behind-the-scenes video of the moment, Malone can be seen entering his dressing room to yells of surprise before being handed the bags full of his go-to order.

RELATED: Post Malone Spent More Than $40,000 on Postmates in the Past Year—These Are His Go-To Orders

After hugging and thanking Scott for the gesture, Malone, 23, can be heard saying, “I love you so much buddy!”

Post Malone with the Houston Rockets cheerleaders @AdamDegross

Malone then thanks all of the cheerleaders for helping with the surprise before saying, “I’m ready to get f—ed up. Let’s get it on.”

(The below video contains explicit language)

Malone and Scott have been incredibly supportive of each other this year. Last month, Scott headlined Malone’s inaugural Posty Fest in Dallas. Now Malone has returned the favor by headlining Scott’s first-ever festival over the weekend.

Travis Scott and Post Malone @AdamDegross

Malone previously shared with PEOPLE his specific Chick-fil-A order: “Three spicy chicken sandwiches, plain, no pickles. I get three because if the middle isn’t well done enough, I just eat the perimeter,” he said.

In October, Malone took Jimmy Fallon to Olive Garden — his favorite restaurant. Next, Malone said he wants to show the Tonight Show host how to order at Chick-fil-A and TGI Friday’s.

“I think he needs a little Chick-fil-A in his life,” Malone said. “Or TGI Friday’s for the mozz sticks.”