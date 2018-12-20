Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will ‘Get Married Soon’: ‘I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way’

Another epic KarJenner wedding could be on the horizon.

In Rolling Stone‘s latest cover story, published Thursday, rapper Travis Scott, 26, revealed that he hopes to say “I do” with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, in the near future. The couple have been dating since April 2017 and welcomed a daughter together, Stormi, in February 2018. Scott believes they conceived her about three weeks after they met, according to the magazine.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” Scott told Rolling Stone in the new interview, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

He recalled to the magazine that at the beginning of their relationship, neither star was sure if the romance would be serious.

“We was just two kids, f—g around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” he explained. “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ “

When the Lip Kit mogul’s pregnancy happened, Scott told Rolling Stone they had the same reaction.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram

“We felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy,” he mused.

Though the rapper was initially hoping for a son, Stormi has changed his world.

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’ ” he told Rolling Stone. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

The Grammy nominee also made a point to praise his girlfriend’s successes. (Earlier this year, it was revealed the Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is worth $900 million.)

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is,” he asserted to the magazine. “They have assumptions, bulls—t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro.”

Jackson Lee/Getty

He further shared that he loves how “chill” Jenner is.

“I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, ‘I need to go send somebody to do this for me,’ or ‘I need 15 motherf—s around me,’ but we just walk out the crib,” he said to Rolling Stone, adding that it was the reality star’s values that ended up surprising him the most.

“Me, I hate cameras. I don’t like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know,” he began. “‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realize motherf—s is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s—t. She’s the coolest motherf—r of all time,” he concluded.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Ronald Martinez/Getty

Rumors have been circulating that the couple is engaged for some time because they often refer to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media. They even shared a photo of their July GQ cover with a diamond ring emoji.

It’s so mysterious, in fact, that Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian West wasn’t positive about their relationship status when she appeared on Busy Philipps’ new talk show Busy Tonight earlier this month.

When asked if Jenner and Scott were engaged or married, she responded, “I honestly don’t know … They’re the cutest. I think they’re so in love and they have the cutest little family. I would say no — they’re just being cute and posting that. But they’ve posted it a few times, so I am going to ask in our group chat today when I leave here.”

Despite the affectionate nicknames, a source told PEOPLE in October that Kylie and Travis are in no rush to tie the knot.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” the source said. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

The insider added, “They are busy taking care of Stormi. And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”