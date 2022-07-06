Travis Scott Pauses Outdoor Concert in New York Over Safety Concerns: 'Make Sure You're OK'

The rapper paused his set during the Day Party: Independence Day concert in Coney Island after seeing audience members sitting atop a lighting structure

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Travis Scott is putting safety first.

During his set at The Day Party: Independence Day Coney Island concert in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, the "Goosebumps" rapper stopped mid-performance to ask audience members to climb down from a lighting truss at the outdoor event, according to video obtained by TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, audience members can be seen sitting atop the lighting structure. Scott, 31, eventually pauses his set, and a voice can be heard saying, "We need you all to get down."

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Travis Scott | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In another video, shared by The On Aux Podcast, Scott can be seen saying, "Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you're OK though, my brother. You hear me?" The concertgoers then made their way down from the top of the structure, and the performance resumed.

While Scott's representative has yet to respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, a spokesperson for the artist told the New York Post Tuesday, "Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night's performance."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later that month, he performed his songs "Mafia" and "Lost Forever" in his first televised performance since the tragedy at the Billboard Music Awards.

Court filings from May revealed how many concertgoers were allegedly injured at the festival.

Jason Itkin, Richard Mithoff and Sean Roberts, the attorneys acting as plaintiffs' liaison counsel for the victims' suits, filed the claims in Harris County, Texas, Rolling Stone reported.

According to the magazine, the attorneys said that along with the 10 deaths, there were 732 claims tied to injuries that required extensive medical treatment, 1,649 tied to less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for injuries where the severity is still under review, totaling over 4,900 claims for deaths and injuries at the festival.

Rolling Stone said it was not made clear how the attorneys determined what merits "extensive" or "less extensive" medical attention for their clients' injuries.

During his first post-Astroworld interview last year, Scott said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and he claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Will Not Perform at Day N Vegas Festival After Deadly Astroworld Crowd Surge

"Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. And anytime I could see anything like that, I did," Scott said at the time. "I stopped it like a couple times to just make sure everybody was okay. I really just go off of the fans' energy as a collective and I just didn't hear that."