Travis Scott Out of Coachella 2022 Lineup Following Astroworld Tragedy: Report

The rapper was removed as a headliner for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival after his Astroworld festival left 10 dead and hundreds injured last month

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021

Travis Scott will not be performing at Coachella.

The 30-year-old rapper was removed from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup following the deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival concert that left 10 people dead and has resulted in subsequent lawsuits, KESQ reported.

Festival organizers told Scott's team of their intent to remove him from the lineup and pay a kill fee for the cancellation, according to Variety. Scott's agent is reportedly still working to keep the rapper as a headliner for the event, which would mark his first performance since Astroworld.

A petition on Change.org — which has already garnered over 60,000 signatures — was also created days after Astroworld, demanding that Scott be removed from Coachella.

Representatives for Scott, Coachella, and Goldenvoice — the company that oversees the festival — did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Coachella festival co-founder Paul Tollett announced in August that Scott and Rage Against the Machine would be on the festival's lineup for 2022, as they were set to headline the 2020 festival before its COVID-related postponement.

The festival is scheduled to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. A replacement performer for Scott has not yet been announced.

Last month, Scott also didn't perform at the Day N Vegas festival which took place on Nov. 13, organizers confirmed on Twitter at the time. He was replaced by Post Malone.

At the rapper's Nov. 5 event, there were approximately 50,000 attendees in the Astroworld audience, many of whom attempted to rush the stage when Scott's set began, causing countless concertgoers to loose consciousness after falling and being trampled.

Last week, Scott — via his attorneys and referred to by his legal name Jacques B. Webster II — filed a response to 11 lawsuits naming the rap star as a defendant in relation to the Astroworld tragedy. PEOPLE obtained six of the 11 responses, each of which was nearly identical.

In the filings, Scott and his company "generally deny the allegations" made in the lawsuits, and "respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice," the response read. "And that these Defendants be granted such other and further relief, both at law and in equity, to which they are entitled."

Scott and his company Cactus Jack Records, LLC are being represented by law firms O'Melveny & Myers, Yetter Coleman and Tribble | Ross in the more than 200 lawsuits that name him as a defendant.

In his first interview since Astroworld, Scott told Charlamagne Tha God that he won't perform again until "we address a lot of safety concerns" about his concerts.