Travis Scott Leaves Studio with Bodyguard Holding 'Utopia' Briefcase Handcuffed to His Arm

Travis Scott has not announced a release date for his long-awaited fourth album, thought to be titled Utopia

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 19, 2023 01:50 PM
Travis Scott is spotted with armed security carrying an important briefcase as he arrives at a studio in Hollywood
Travis Scott. Photo: BACKGRID

Travis Scott seems to be keeping his upcoming album Utopia under lock and key — literally.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper, 32, was photographed outside a studio in Hollywood on Thursday wearing a black jacket and holding what appeared to be vinyl records. Next to him stood a bodyguard who had a briefcase with the word "utopia" on it handcuffed to his arm.

Scott also had the word — which he has said is the title of his upcoming fourth album — written on the heel of his sneakers. TMZ reported that the new record was, in fact, in the briefcase.

Utopia is set to be the star's first album in five years, and will also be his first full-length release since 10 of his fans were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Scott's last album, the Grammy-nominated Astroworld, was released in 2018, and contained hits like the No. 1 single "Sicko Mode."

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Pauses Outdoor Concert in New York Over Safety Concerns

On Monday, the rapper (whose real name is Jacques Webster) dropped by Minute Maid Stadium in his native Houston and previewed the new record for members of the Houston Astros baseball team.

"[I'm] fresh from utopia, you know what I mean? It's on the way now..had to come here and play the Utopia for the boys down in the locker room. Had to get it right for the game," he told local outlet KRIV from the dugout.

Scott — who is dad to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months, with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner — previously told WWD that Utopia would be more rock-inspired than his previous efforts. "I'm in this new album mode where it's like psychedelic rock," he said in 2021.

