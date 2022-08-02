Travis Scott has booked a Las Vegas nightclub residency.

On Monday, the "Sicko Mode" rapper announced he's heading to Nevada for a new concert residency titled "Road to Utopia" at Resorts World Las Vegas' Zouk Nightclub starting Sept. 17 — nearly a year since a crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

According to a press release, each "Road to Utopia" show will see the 31-year-old musician perform selections from his catalog of hit songs — which includes "Antidote," "Highest in the Room" and "Franchise" — as well as potential previews of brand-new material.

The residency is set to consist of seven shows, though only two performance dates have been announced so far: Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. More information regarding tickets for Scott's "Road to Utopia" shows can be found at the Zouk Group website.

Travis Scott Lands 'Road to Utopia' Las Vegas Residency — 1 Year After Astroworld Tragedy Travis Scott | Credit: Courtesy Resorts World Las Vegas

Last month, Scott made his first music festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Miami, joining the 38-year-old rapper to perform their collab "Hold That Heat" before launching into Scott's tracks "Goosebumps" and "No Bystanders."

Scott later performed in front of a lively crowd at Miami nightclub E11EVEN. He previously made his return to the stage at the same venue in May, the same month as his most recent performance at Zouk Nightclub.

In March, Scott announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and said he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" alongside its launch.

"Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change," Scott wrote on Instagram at the time. "This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

Scott paused his performance at The Day Party: Independence Day concert in Coney Island, Brooklyn last month to ensure fans' safety as some were seen scaling a lighting structure.

"Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you're OK though, my brother. You hear me?" he said into the mic as the audience members climbed back down and the performance continued.

A rep for Scott told PEOPLE at the time: "Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night's performance."