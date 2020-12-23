Travis Scott Hosts Toy Drive in Houston — and Kylie Jenner Captures Stormi 'Supporting Her Daddy'
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi teamed up with the Cactus Jack Foundation to give toys to 1,000 students in the rapper's hometown
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster are warming up some hearts in his hometown of Houston this Christmas.
On Tuesday, Scott, 28, and his Cactus Jack Foundation teamed up with the city of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner to host a 2020 Holiday Toy Drive in the Sunnyside Park neighborhood where he was raised.
Along with presents for the children, the event also provided each attending family with free meals, produce, Christmas trees, comforters, shoes and personal protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
During the event, Scott gifted 2,000 toys to 1,000 children at three local elementary schools. At the end of the day, Scott and the foundation gifted 2,000 much-needed essentials to locals at the drive-up charity event.
Jenner, 23, who attended the event with their daughter Stormi — wearing an adorable army green outfit and face mask — snapped an adorable photo of the 2½-year-old helping her dad.
"Big girl supporting her daddy," the makeup mogul captioned the photo on her Instagram Story. "His xmas food and toy drive."
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and city councilmembers Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and Edward Pollard also joined in on the cause.
In October, a source told PEOPLE that Scott and Jenner not back together but are happy co-parenting Stormi.
"There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," the insider said at the time. "But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."
The source added that "both been dating here and there and are mature about that."
The Cactus Jack Foundation — which Scott launched in November — is a non-profit organization that aims "to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success."