Travis Scott Steps in After His Security Guards Get Violent with Fan He Invited Onstage

Travis Scott will always have his fans’ backs.

The father of one, 26, helped out a fan during a set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. Scott was in the middle of a performance when a fan climbed onto the stage after the rapper invited the fan to join him.

In a video of the performance, Scott can be seen helping the man onto the stage around the 18-minute mark but security guards quickly close in on the fan, with one shoving him to the floor before landing a kick.

The rapper wasn’t having it and shoved the guards away from the fan and helped him to his feet while the audience cheered.

After the guards left the stage, Scott lent the microphone to the fan as the latter jumped around and did his best to recite the lyrics. When it was time for the fan to return to the audience, Scott helped him out by asking for the lights to be turned out and warned police officers to stay away.

“Security don’t you touch him. Turn the lights on. Hold on. I got you,” Scott told the concertgoer. “Don’t do that cop, he’s okay, he’s okay. He’s a part of the show. He’s all right.”

“Everyone with a camera put your cameras down, help this kid,” he added before continuing with the concert.

Scott’s concert comes a week after he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala in New York.

The couple welcomed 3-month-old daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, with a source telling PEOPLE earlier this month the baby strengthened their bond.

“[Jenner’s] relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger. Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” the source said about the new mom, who has been dating Scott since April 2017.

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on,” the source added. “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

Lately, the trio has been soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos, where Jenner and Scott recently took their daughter on her first international trip. They jetted off to the island nation and checked into the ultra-luxurious Amanyara resort where, just a few weeks ago, her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a vacation.

An insider previously told PEOPLE in April that Scott has been going the extra mile to be there for the mother of his child.

“He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up,” the insider said. “They are a great family. Kylie is very in love with Travis. They are doing well.”