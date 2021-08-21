Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, who are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are expecting a second child

Travis Scott Spotted in N.Y.C. Following News That He and Kylie Jenner Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Travis Scott was spotted out in public on Friday for the first time since it was announced that he and Kylie Jenner are expecting a second baby.

Scott, 30, strolled the streets of New York City in a casual outfit. The rapper wore a black T-shirt featuring an image from the 1997 Disney movie Flubber, blue jeans, and a black cap.

His casual day out comes after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner, 24, is pregnant with their second child. The rapper and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Reps for Jenner and Scott did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE this week.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the insider added. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has expressed on several occasions since welcoming Stormi in 2018 that she hopes to expand her family.

In 2019, she told a fan, "I can't wait to have more babies," then in a January 2020 YouTube video, she said she sees herself "for sure having four kids" but doesn't "have a timeline to this."

That April, during an Instagram Live with pal Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner added, "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now."

She explained at the time, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

Jenner and Scott split back in October 2019 after two years of dating but remained friendly and often spent time together as they co-parented Stormi. A source told PEOPLE in May that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott, adding, "everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Webster

Later in June, a source said there was a "different energy" between the former couple: "Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now. Kylie and Travis are very close again. ... They never put any pressure on their relationship. The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in Los Angeles because this is what works for them."