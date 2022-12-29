Travis Scott Donates Toys to 1,000 Houston Families on Christmas Eve

"Sometimes even Santa needs a helping hand to deliver," the rapper said in a statement about the toy drive he hosted in his hometown

Published on December 29, 2022 02:25 PM
Travis Scott performs onstage during the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Travis Scott. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Travis Scott is giving back to his hometown.

On Christmas Eve, the rapper, 31, and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted their third annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive in the Sunnyside community of Houston. There, Scott's family — including his sister Jordan, his brother Joshua, his grandmother Miss Sealie and his parents Wanda and Jacques — and his team distributed thousands of toys to 1,000 families and children.

Along with the toys, Scott (born Jacques Webster II) and the foundation also gave away Roku TVs and the new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Black Phantom shoes.

"I'm grateful to host the third annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive with my family in my hometown of Houston," Scott said in a statement. "The holiday season was my favorite as a child, and I know some families are having a tough time in our community this year."

"We wanted to do our part to ensure we still spread the Christmas joy to area children," he continued. "Sometimes even Santa needs a helping hand to deliver."

Jordan Webster, grandmother Miss Sealie, Jordan Webster and parents Wanda and Jacques
Travis Scott's sister Jordan Webster, grandmother Miss Sealie, brother Joshua Webster and parents Wanda and Jacques. Crayton Gerst

Scott — who shares daughter Stormi, 4½, and a 10-month-old son with Kylie Jenner — created his Cactus Jack Foundation to empower youth by providing access to education and creative resources.

In addition to the foundation, he has his Project H.E.A.L., which was launched after 10 of his fans died in a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in 2021.

In conjunction with the Cactus Jack Foundation, Project H.E.A.L. unites initiatives ranging from academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and solutions for event safety. These efforts, independently and collectively, aim to solve challenges impacting today's youth.

In May, it was announced that Project H.E.A.L. and the Cactus Jack Foundation had awarded $1 million in scholarships to students from 38 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The sum was divided and distributed to 100 students.

