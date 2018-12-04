Travis Scott Denies Cheating on 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner: 'Trolls Always Wanna Create Some Fake S---'

Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on his “wifey” Kylie Jenner.

Scott, 26, was forced to address the allegations on Monday after a mysterious blurry photo, of a man who looked a lot like him and another woman, surfaced online.

“Trolls always wanna create some fake sh– to destroy real love,” Scott wrote on his Instagram Stories. “GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE SHIT LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.”

“I hate acknowledging sh–. But quit try to take joy from shit that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” Scott continued before adding that he was going “BACK TO CELEBRATING!!!!”

Hours before fans got ahold of the photo, the Texas rapper shared a screen grab of both the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and Billboard 200 chart, which showed his song “Sicko Mode” from his latest album Astroworld as number one as well as the album itself at number one.

Travis Scott Travis Scott/Instagram

“I’m truly lost for words. And honestly owe it all the fans. This journey been very deep and took alot. Thank you God. My family. Whole cactus gang. @younglarrydavid I love u bro. U a hard as working mothafuxka. @Champagnepapi and the whole OVO. Thank u bro. For rocking with the vision since day one. Yall see @sheckwes on the way up there too!! Let’s. Goo!”

Jenner, 21, also raved over her beau’s accomplishment by sharing a series of photos from their July GQ cover writing on one, “Congrats on #1 song and album baby.” On the other photo she added a diamond ring emoji.

The couple, who share 10-month-old daughter Stormi together, frequently play around with the idea of marriage as they often call each other “wifey” and “hubby.”

However, PEOPLE previously confirmed that they are in no rush to tie the knot.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” a source told PEOPLE. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

According to the source, the lovebirds, are too busy with their baby girl.

“They are busy taking care of Stormi,” says the source. “And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”