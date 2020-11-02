It is unclear why the Astroworld hitmaker removed his account

Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram One Day After Revealing Batman Halloween Costume

Travis Scott has pulled the plug on his Instagram.

The rap star, 29, (né Jacques Berman Webster II) appears to have deactivated his profile (@travisscott) on Sunday. The social media platform now displays an error message that reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available," when users attempt to view his photo grid.

Scott's move comes one day after he shared pictures of himself dressed as Batman for Halloween.

A Travis Scott fan page on Twitter captured snapshots of his costume.

It is unclear why the Astroworld hitmaker removed his account — his Twitter profile remains intact.

Scott last tweeted on Monday. "In need of a thrilll ?????" he first wrote. "I practiced patience. Practice over !!!!" he later shared.

His final tweet from that night was a series of emojis.

Scott's Batman costume does not appear to be connected to his daughter Stormi Webster's getup. His daughter, 2½— whom he shares with Kylie Jenner — was dressed as a purple minion from kid flick Despicable Me 2.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 23, sported two looks for the spooky holiday. One day ahead of Halloween, she shared a photo of herself dressed as a red Power Ranger alongside a group of friends in matching costumes.

"It's morphin' time," she captioned the Instagram post.