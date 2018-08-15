Travis Scott Celebrates No. 1 Album Astroworld by Giving $100,000 to Fans

Travis Scott is sitting pretty at No. 1 with his album Astroworld — and now he’s thanking fans for their support.

The rapper, 26, announced on Tuesday via his Twitter account that he has “decided to unload” his “bank account” on his fans.

“SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS,” he wrote. “IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE [SIC] CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !!”

Later that night, Scott announced he still had $75,000 via Cash App to give away, and he continued the gifting through Wednesday morning.

The entertainer’s third studio album hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts shortly after its release last week and sales finished just behind Drake’s Scorpion.

Scott — who shares 6-month-old daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner — has been spending quality time with the reality star over the last week.

The couple held hands during a casual day date earlier this week days after the star posted a sweet birthday tribute to Jenner on social media. He also gifted the 21-year-old makeup mogul with a vintage Rolls Royce and surprised her with plenty of red roses.

“Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all,” he wrote on Instagram. “May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”