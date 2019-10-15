Travis Scott Thinks He Broke His Knee in Nasty Onstage Fall: 'This Show Cannot Stop Just Yet'

Travis Scott is clearly a firm believer that the show must go on!

During his performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York, on Saturday, the 28-year-old rapper took a nasty fall onstage, leading him to tell the audience that he thought he broke his knee.

Video of the concert captured by fans and shared on Twitter shows Scott leaning over in pain after jumping and falling on his legs, as the crowd chants “Travis! Travis!” in encouragement.

“Everybody middle fingers to the sky,” he said into the mic, adding, “I ain’t gonna lie, I think I just like, broke my knee right now.”

“But this show cannot stop just yet. So middle fingers to the sky,” he said, before launching into his next song. Entertainment Tonight reported that at the end of his set, he told the crowd, “Nothing can ever stop this show.”

By the end of the show, Scott had a brace around his right knee.

On Twitter Monday, Scott celebrated his song “Highest in the Room” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 List, writing “I LOVE YALL !! WE #1 CURRENT MOOD.”

In the post, he included a photo of Kobe Bryant icing his knee, hinting that he has been giving his own knee some TLC since the fall on Saturday. A publicist for Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about whether or not his knee is indeed broken, as the rapper suspected.

On Sunday, Scott shared a photo on Instagram from the concert with the brace in full view. He didn’t mention getting injured, however, and captioned the post, “~ the ride never ends ~ ❤️NY.”

A big motivator for Scott to keep on going — even when it hurts, like on Saturday — is his 20-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, who he shares with Kylie Jenner. He and Jenner, 22, are currently on a break after dating for two years, but spent time together with Stormi on Monday.

“Stormi is like a battery. I’ve gotten so much energy from her,” the “Butterfly Effect” singer told GQ Germany in a recent interview. “She has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here.”

“Fatherhood is the most impactful thing in my life,” he continued.

Even amid their split, he and Jenner, 22, remain dedicated to keeping Stormi their number one priority.

Scott said on his Instagram Stories a few days after PEOPLE confirmed his break with Jenner that “focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”