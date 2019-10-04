Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Kylie Jenner Split, Says Cheating Allegations Are Really 'Affecting'

Travis Scott is addressing rumors that he cheated in the wake of his split with Kylie Jenner.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott, 28, wrote on his Instagram Story Friday.

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he added.

After news of Jenner, 22, and Scott’s split broke earlier this week, an allegation began circulating online that Scott had been involved with a woman named Rojean Kar, who goes by YungSweetRo on Instagram.

According to E! News, YungSweetRo set the record straight Thursday on her private Instagram account.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” she reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

Image zoom

A screenshot of the post is also circulating on Twitter.

A source tells PEOPLE that “any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” said a source. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

"Yungsweetro" posted something about rumors between Travis Scott and her. She said everything is fake. Waht do you think?💆 pic.twitter.com/M6VkdNQRnr — BADGALIGGY👑🍒 (@Badgaliggy) October 3, 2019

Jenner publicly confirmed the news on Thursday, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

She added that the two are prioritizing their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Neilson Barnard/Getty

She also debunked a report that she had spent time with her ex Tyga after the split.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

One source told PEOPLE that “several issues” contributed to the decision. According to the source, while Jenner “is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” Scott is focused on his booming music career.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the source explained. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

RELATED: People Now: Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner’s Split from Travis Scott – Watch the Full Episode

Also on Thursday, Scott released “Highest in the Room,” which seems to point to strife in his relationship with Jenner.

“I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon/ That ain’t what she wanna hear,” he raps.

In February, TMZ reported that Scott had canceled his Buffalo, New York show after an argument with Jenner as she accused him of cheating.

A rep for Scott strongly denied the claim that he was unfaithful and Jenner’s rep had no comment.

Image zoom Travis Scott, Stormi and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Poses in Orange Jumpsuit to Celebrate the Start of October Following Travis Scott Split

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—ing sucks!” tweeted Scott.

As Jenner and Scott’s relationship remains up in the air, the two are focused on raising their daughter, even as they live apart.

“They are both great parents and will co-parent,” said the source. “They don’t want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect her.”

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the source added. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”