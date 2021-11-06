At least eight people — ages 14 to 27 — died and more than a dozen were taken to local hospitals after chaos erupted at the music festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday

Everything We Know So Far About the 8 People Killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed at a news conference on Saturday that eight people died in a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday.

Among the dead are a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, and a 27-year-old. Another victim's age has not yet been identified. Turner said of the 25 people initially transported to the hospital, 13 remain hospitalized.

A ninth-grade student from Memorial High School in Houston was among the victims, according to KHOU 11.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," the school said in a letter from the school to families in the district on Saturday obtained by the outlet.

"[There is] nothing of this magnitude that any of us can recall, certainly that I can recall, that has taken place in this city," Turner, 67, told reporters at Saturday's conference, adding that the incident is being "thoroughly investigated and reviewed."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is calling for an independent investigation into what occurred Friday evening and how it could have been prevented, if at all.

Eyewitnesses of the horrific events at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday describe a scene of chaos and fear.

A police officer who witnessed the incident told KPRC-TV that everything seemed to occur "all at once."

"It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes," he told the station. "Suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode and so we immediately started doing CPR and moving people."

One father that attended the event told ABC13 that, "People started pulling people over the railing to escape being suffocated and smashed."

Madeline Eskins, an ICU nurse, said the scene was "absolutely insane" in an interview with FOX 26.

"I've never seen anything like that in my life," Eskins told the outlet. "I am disturbed. Honestly, it should have been stopped."

Eskins also detailed her "terrible" experience at Astroworld early on Instagram Saturday morning.

"I don't think i've ever been more disturbed. Some of these medical staff had little to no experience with CPR. didn't know how to check a pulse, carotid or femoral," she wrote in the caption.

"Compressions were being done without a pulse check so ppl who had a pulse were getting CPR," she added, "but meanwhile there was not enough people to rotate out doing compressions on individuals that were actually pulseless. The medical staff didn't have the tools to do their jobs."

In her post, Eskins claimed that she "passed out" after people began "pushing up against me so much that I couldn't breathe." She alleged that the crowd helped transfer her unconscious body to a security guard, who brought her to a section behind general admission to recover.

After coming to, Eskins said she looked around and saw people "getting carried out with their eyes rolled back into their heads" while bleeding from the nose and mouth.

A nearby security guard allegedly asked for her help after she asked if anyone had been checking for a pulse on potential victims.

"I told them I was an ICU nurse and then another security guard, hearing that, said 'please come help us,'" she recalled.

Another woman was captured on camera by multiple witnesses climbing up onto a platform where a cameraman was filming the concert and begging for help. In one clip posted on Twitter, the woman is heard screaming "There is somebody dead" at the cameraman, who then appears to argue with her.

Meanwhile, a male concertgoer climbs up a ladder and screams "Stop the show!" multiple times. The cameraman appears to urge the pair, who appear distressed, to get off the platform before returning to filming.

A reunification center has been set up at the Wyndham Hotel outside of NRG Park, with two emergency hotlines available for those who have yet to have contact with a loved one that attended the concert.

At the reunification center, one man told reporters that while he and his two friends were uninjured, they witnessed many concertgoers "pass out" and "get injured."

"I think Don Toliver was the first set and I was like, 'Yo! I'm kind of scared for my life in this moment,'" the man said, per KHOU. He added that "it felt like there was a million people there" and "you could barely catch your breath."

When people started to fall down, the man said some fans "were being ignorant and just stomping [around] and not caring about the people that fell down."

A different concertgoer told reporters that his hands "were crushing my own chest" while he was in the crowd. "So I was panicking a little bit," he said, per KHOU, "and that's when I finally got out."