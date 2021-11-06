Travis Scott 'Absolutely Devastated' by Incident at Astroworld Festival That Left 8 People Dead
Travis Scott says he is "absolutely devastated" by the incident that occurred at his Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday.
At least eight people have died following a mass casualty event during the 29-year-old rapper's performance at NRG Park. More than 300 people were treated on scene, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told CNN Saturday morning.
Scott said his "prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival" in a statement he shared Saturday on Twitter.
"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," he wrote. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."
Scott also thanked Houston Police and Fire as well as NRG Park "for their immediate response and support" during the incident.
"Love You All," the artist concluded.
A source tells PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child, and her sister Kendall Jenner were both in attendance at Friday night's festival. Neither were harmed, though the source says, "Everyone is shocked and upset."
Saturday's portion of the festival has been canceled, according to a statement from Astroworld Festival organizers posted on Twitter.
"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight - especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can," they wrote before announcing Saturday's cancelation.
"As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @HoustonPolice. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support," the festival continued.