Travis Scott Teaches a Class at Harvard University — and Says He Wants to Apply!

Just call him Professor Scott.

Travis Scott headed to the hallowed halls of Harvard University on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t to take a class. Instead, the rapper was there to teach the students about his creative process.

Sporting a crimson red Harvard hat, black cargo pants, and a puffy plaid jacket, Scott, 26, walked into the event at the Harvard Science Center to cheers while pumping his arms in the air. Titled “A Master Class on Creativity,” the program featured Scott discussing his career with Sickamore.

“I’m so excited to be here. I actually want to go to school here one day,” Scott joked during the event, causing the crowd to respond with cheers.

Clearly the event went well, because on Monday Scott tweeted, “I’m applying to Harvard in a couple days. And I really am excited.”

Scott, who previously attended the University of Texas, was in Massachusetts to perform his sold-out concert on Sunday at Boston’s TD Garden, as part of his Astroworld tour.

After the show, Scott headed to Boston’s Seaport district to host an afterparty at The Grand. Bystanders tell PEOPLE he walked in the door and went straight over to join several Boston Celtics, including Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart, who were there celebrating a birthday. Later, he hopped into the DJ booth for about a half-hour, and performed his songs “Goosebumps” and “Sicko Mode,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As for his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, the reality star and cosmetics tycoon — who recently joined her Scott for a run of shows — wasn’t spotted in Boston. The couple share an almost 10-month-old daughter, Stormi.