Travis Scott Asks Court to 'Dismiss' Multiple Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuits

In some of his first legal responses to the lawsuits that name him as a defendant, Travis Scott asked the court to dismiss the lawsuits against him

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021

Travis Scott is issuing his first legal response to the numerous lawsuits that name him as related to the Astroworld tragedy.

On Monday, Scott — via his attorneys and referred to by his legal name Jacques B. Webster II — filed a response to 11 lawsuits naming the rap star as a defendant regarding the Astroworld Festival event in Houston last month that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. PEOPLE obtained six of the 11 responses, each of which was nearly identical.

"Defendants respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice," the response read. "And that these Defendants be granted such other and further relief, both at law and in equity, to which they are entitled."

Scott, 30, and his company Cactus Jack Records, LLC are being represented by law firms O'Melveny & Myers, Yetter Coleman and Tribble | Ross in the more than 200 lawsuits that name him as a defendant.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reported that, in their own responses, Live Nation, its subsidiary ScoreMore, Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and several of the festival's promoters denied all allegations against them.

A lengthy investigation by Houston Chronicle published last week described how organizers were concerned about having adequate staffing for the event, that last-minute, poorly trained hires were made for security and that experts believe the festival's layout was dangerous.

Also last week, Billboard reported that the numerous lawsuits may be consolidated into one large case. The lawsuits, in part, accuse Scott, Live Nation, which organized the event, and other event organizers as legally negligent in how the event was planned.

"Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions," a filing on Friday, obtained by Billboard, stated.

The new legal development comes less than a week after the family of Ezra Blount rejected the musician's offer to pay for the late 9-year-old's funeral. Three others have also rejected Scott's offer.

"Your client's offer is declined," Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard wrote in a letter to Scott's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, per Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

Among those who've rejected Scott's offer is the family of John Hilgert, 14, who was a freshman in high school when he died at the festival.