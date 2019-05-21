Travis Scott Pledges to Donate Hangout Music Fest Merchandise Profits to Alabama Planned Parenthood

Travis Scott stood in solidarity with those fighting against Alabama’s strict new abortion law over the weekend, when he vowed during a performance to donate all of the profits from that night’s merchandise sales to Planned Parenthood.

The rapper, 28, was on stage at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, when he made the announcement.

“We feel for those out in Alabama. I love y’all,” he told attendees, in fan-recorded video posted online. “I just wanted you to know that love is the strongest feeling we have.”

Later, Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, shared the news on her Instagram Story.

“Travis Scott is donating all his merch profits from Hangout Fest 2019 to Planned Parenthood organizations in support of women in Alabama,” Jenner’s post said. She added a series of heart emoji.

Days before, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country, essentially banning all abortions, including those for victims of rape or incest.

Eight other states have passed similarly restrictive laws, including Missouri — where legislators passed a bill banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, also with no exceptions for rape or incest — and Georgia, which banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the time when a doctor can allegedly detect a fetal heartbeat.

The laws’ passage are an effort to spark legal challenges that will reach the “increasingly conservative” Supreme Court in the hopes to “undermine or even overturn” Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing the right to obtain an abortion, Elizabeth Nash, a legal expert at the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, said in a previous statement to PEOPLE.

Anti-abortion lawmakers and activists have been clear on this goal. “I have prayed my way through this bill,” Republican Alabama state Rep. Terri Collins, who sponsored that state’s abortion ban, told The Washington Post.

“This is the way we get where we want to get eventually.”

The recent tsunami of anti-abortion legislation in Republican-controlled states are a result of decades of work on the part of anti-abortion activists that gained momentum after Donald Trump was elected president and his appointment of two conservative judges.

“This is a coordinated attack on women’s health and rights,” Dr. Leana Wen, President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told PEOPLE in a statement. “Doctors and public health leaders agree: the cost will be women’s lives.”

While these laws are not yet in effect and are certain to face legal challenges, patients concerned about upcoming medical appointments in Alabama, Georgia, and other states are confused, with calls into Planned Parenthood’s Atlanta call center “skyrocketing,” reports CBS News.

These calls include women, who have been raped, or are victims of incest, concerned they can no longer have an abortion.

“It’s been an influx like we’ve never seen before,” Barbara Ann Luttrell, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Southeast, told CBS News.

Scott, who shares daughter Stormi with Jenner, is just one of the many Hollywood celebrities to speak out against the abortion laws in recent days.

After talk show host Busy Philipps introduced the hashtag #YouKnowMe, encouraging women to share their stories of abortion, several celebrities answered the call, including Minka Kelly, Tess Holliday, Amber Tamblyn and April Love Geary.