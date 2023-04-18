Travis Barker Wishes His 'Soulmate' Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

Earlier this month, the couple released a wedding special on Hulu titled Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis

Published on April 18, 2023 06:50 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Travis Barker/instagram

Travis Barker is showing Kourtney Kardashian some birthday love.

On Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer marked the reality star's 44th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"My soulmate. I'm so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile," Barker, 47, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

He continued, "You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️"

The post included intimate photos of the couple — including one of them kissing, laying in bed, driving in a car and sweet solo photos he's taken of Kardashian.

Kardashian replied to his post writing, "I'm crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband 🥹❤️"

Over the weekend, Kardashian attended Barker's Blink-182 show at Coachella and documented the experience.

Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

In one video, Kardashian can be seen wrapping her arms and legs around Barker in a hug, as another shows her view from the side and front of the stage as the band performed.

The couple also released Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special on Hulu, Kourtney and Travis reminisced on all three of their weddings from 2022.

The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards last April 4. Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. Days after, they wed once more in a larger, more elaborate ceremony held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

"I can't pick my favorite, my favorite wedding. I loved them all," Barker told Kardashian at the end of their special, which premiered on Thursday.

She agreed, "Same, they were all so different and so special. We're gonna have at least one more [wedding]. Maybe just you and I. A quicker wedding."

This marked Kardashian's first marriage, though she shares her three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Travis was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Moakler.

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is now streaming on Hulu.

