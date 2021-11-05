Travis Barker Celebrates Future Mother-in-Law Kris Jenner on Her 66th Birthday: 'Love You'

We love a good family dynamic!

Kris Jenner, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum celebrated her 66th birthday on Friday — and her future son-in-law, Travis Barker, honored her in a birthday post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On his Instagram story, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a photo of himself with Jenner's arm wrapped around his, alongside Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

The musician captioned the photo "Happy birthday @krisjenner" and "Love you."

Travis Barker Travis Barker, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/instagram

He then shared another photo from a beach dinner he shared with Jenner, her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and fiancée Kardashian, 42.

"Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They're the cutest couple," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "They're so in love and they let us know they're so in love — constantly."

She also revealed that ahead of the proposal, Barker came to her first to ask for Kardashian's hand in marriage.

"He's a sweetheart," she said of her future son-in-law. "And they're so happy, they can't wait."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged to Fiancé Travis Barker: 'Forever'

The couple got engaged on Oct. 17, and the proposal took place on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California. He used a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood before getting down on one knee for his now-fiancée.

On Monday, Kardashian shared a photo to Instagram from her Halloween weekend with Barker, during which she dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama, from the 1993 classic film True Romance.

In the comments section, Barker, who dressed as Christian Slater's character, Clarence, hinted at the idea of expanding their family by writing, "Our sons name would be Elvis."