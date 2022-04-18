Travis Barker Wishes His 'Everything' Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the birthday love from her husband-to-be.

The reality star celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, and to mark the occasion, Travis Barker didn't hold back on proclaiming his love for her in a sweet social media post

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My best friend, my lover, my everything," Barker, 46, began the Instagram caption, alongside a black and white photo where he's hugging her from behind. "Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾."

Shortly after, Kourtney wrote back, "All I could ever dream of and more ♾."

A few days after the ceremony, she shared a series of photos from the impromptu wedding on Instagram.

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have True Romance!

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple plans on taking a more intimate approach to their next nuptial celebration, although Kardashian's famous family wants to be a part of the festivities.

"They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it," the insider said, noting that since it's her first wedding, the Kardashian/Jenner family "wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible."

Meanwhile, during a cover story interview with Billboard, published just days after their Las Vegas wedding, Barker explained how the two are alike.

"We're very similar, with our backs to the wall," Barker said. "We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life."