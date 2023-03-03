Travis Barker Says It Was a 'Hard Decision' to Get Finger Surgery: 'Can Keep Doing What I Love'

Travis Barker is on the road to recovery.

In a social media post shared on Friday, the Blink-182 drummer updated fans on his health after undergoing a surgical procedure for his torn finger ligament.

"Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery," Barker, 47, began the Instagram caption.

"It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically," he wrote. "So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘"

The post included a photo of himself on a hospital bed with a cast around his hand and arm. Barker also left a trigger warning in the caption section for the second slide, which was a graphic photo of his finger cut open.

Earlier this week, he shared images of the injured finger on Instagram.

His carousel began with a medical worker trying to get his finger back into place. They are heard asking Barker, "Do you feel pain?" to which he responded, "I mean yeah, it feels painful."

He continued with up-close pictures of his finger, including one where he's wearing a brace.

His latest injury marks the second in the last couple of weeks.

He revealed his first injury on Feb. 8 and tweeted, "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬"

On Feb. 20, he shared an image of his knuckle on his Instagram Story, revealing that it was bruised and injured "again" according to Billboard.

The drummer's world tour with Blink-182 was originally set to kick off on March 11 at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, before the band postponed their first-ever Latin American leg due to the finger injury.

Member Tom DeLonge revealed the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

"I'm so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn't come down there. This has been something we've been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming," DeLonge, 47, began.

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad," he shared.

"These were the biggest shows we ever played. These are some of the most important places in the world for a band this is like the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys. So I really want you all to know, we are devastated and we plan to come back."