Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'

Kourtney Kardashian is supporting her husband Travis Barker.

On Saturday, stars, musicians and friends came together at London's Wembley Stadium for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show to honor and celebrate the life of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died unexpectedly in Colombia earlier this year.

In attendance was the Blink-182 drummer and longtime friend of Hawkins, who took the stage to play Foo Fighters hits "The Pretender" and "Monkey Wrench."

Kardashian, 43, then went to Instagram to post a series of pictures featuring her and her husband, 46, at the event.

In the photos, the couple walked hand-in-hand in matching rock-inspired looks. The Poosh founder and Kardashians star wore an oversized T-shirt with Hawkins on the front, over a black turtleneck with full-length gloves. She accessorized with knee-high boots and a black purse.

Though Kardashian only captioned the post with a hawk emoji, an emblem for Hawkins, Barker thanked her for her support in the comments section. "Thank you for joining me on a such a special night 🦅," he wrote. "I love you my wife."

During the concert, Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl talked about the special bond between Hawkins and Barker — the latter of whom previously honored Hawkins with a tattoo following his death.

"Apparently, Taylor met this guy when this guy was a f---ing garbage man in Taylor's neighborhood and Taylor started going to see his band play when he was a young kid," Grohl remembered, per Far Out magazine. "Taylor would always tell him, 'You're gonna be a star, man. You're gonna be a star.' Years later, we wound up on tour with his band, and now he's gonna sit in with us to play a couple songs."

Opening the star-studded event, Grohl, 53, delivered an emotional speech to pay his respect to his late longtime bandmate and close friend.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," he said. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

Grohl continued, "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f---ing night for a gigantic f---ing person."

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert

"So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f---ing scream and make some f---ing noise, so he can hear us right now," Grohl added. " 'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f---ing night, right? Are you ready?"

The live special also featured performances from Foo Fighters, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen (as well as Taylor's son, Rufus), Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Kesha, Wolfgang Van Halen, Mark Ronson and Hawkins' 16-year-old son Oliver Shane, among others.

Sales from the concert will benefit two charities selected by Hawkins' family: Music Support and MusiCares.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance, after complaining of chest pains in his hotel.

Ten different substances were found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia. Hawkins was 50 years old.