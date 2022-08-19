Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID Weeks After Pancreatitis Scare: 'I'd Rather Be Playing Drums'

Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blink-182 rocker, 46, announced the news on Instagram Thursday evening, alongside a photo of himself shirtless, wielding drumsticks.

"Covid sucks🤬 I'd rather be playing drums," Barker wrote in the caption.

Among the comments of support was one from OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, who wrote, "U GOT THIS ✊✊✊."

Barker's diagnosis comes weeks after the musician was hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis in late June.

Travis Barker.

On June 28, Barker found himself in a life-and-death situation when he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better," and was photographed last month walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian has remained a steadfast support, a source previously telling people that she "wouldn't leave his side" during his scare.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote on Instagram in July. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

Barker recently hit the road to perform on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour with Kardashian by his side, having first returned to the stage last month in his first public performance since his health scare.

The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Kelly, 32, on stage. Kardashian, 43, was also in attendance at the event to support her husband.

A week before the performance, Barker and Kardashian updated fans on his well-being, and the reality TV star said she was "so grateful to God for healing my husband."

The Poosh founder also said she was grateful to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.