Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID Weeks After Pancreatitis Scare: 'I'd Rather Be Playing Drums'

Travis Barker announced the diagnosis on Instagram Thursday evening

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 10:16 AM
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty

Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blink-182 rocker, 46, announced the news on Instagram Thursday evening, alongside a photo of himself shirtless, wielding drumsticks.

"Covid sucks🤬 I'd rather be playing drums," Barker wrote in the caption.

Among the comments of support was one from OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, who wrote, "U GOT THIS ✊✊✊."

Barker's diagnosis comes weeks after the musician was hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis in late June.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 09: Drummer Travis Barker of Blink 182 performs on Day 1 during the 2019 Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)
Travis Barker. Steve Jennings/WireImage

On June 28, Barker found himself in a life-and-death situation when he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better," and was photographed last month walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian has remained a steadfast support, a source previously telling people that she "wouldn't leave his side" during his scare.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote on Instagram in July. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After "Complaining of Cramps": Source

Barker recently hit the road to perform on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour with Kardashian by his side, having first returned to the stage last month in his first public performance since his health scare.

The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Kelly, 32, on stage. Kardashian, 43, was also in attendance at the event to support her husband.

A week before the performance, Barker and Kardashian updated fans on his well-being, and the reality TV star said she was "so grateful to God for healing my husband."

The Poosh founder also said she was grateful to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Travis Barker Plays Drums for MGK at Concert After Heath Scare — While Kourtney Cheers Him On!
Travis Barker Plays the Drums with Kourtney on His Lap
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFfumvjC0C/ travisbarker Verified Learn something new everyday 🏄‍♂️🌊 7h
Travis Barker Shares Video of Himself Learning to Wakesurf: 'Something New Every Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChLdvYksoB2/?hl=en. Kourt K and Travis B "Tour Wife"
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After 'Complaining of Cramps': Source
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Asher Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia)
Atiana De La Hoya Thanks Fans for 'Love and Prayers' amid Stepdad Travis Barker's Hospitalization
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Travis Barker is back on his feet following a health scare that put the Blink-182 drummer in the hospital. Trav is spotted arriving at his Calabasas recording studio wearing his usual dark clothing as he fist bumps a buddy on his way inside. Pictured: Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Barker Seen at His Recording Studio 1 Week After Hospitalization for Pancreatitis
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Open Up About His 'Life-Threatening' Pancreatitis
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Send Travis Barker a Massive Bouquet of Roses After Hospitalization
Shanna Moakler TRAVIS BARKER
Shanna Moakler Speaks Out About Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization: 'I Pray for a Speedy Recovery'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kourtney Kardashian 'Won't Leave' Travis Barker's Side in Hospital After Crippling Stomach Pain
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Husband Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work'
Kid Cudi, Travis Barker
Kid Cudi Says He's 'Prayin' for Travis Barker amid Hospitalization: 'I Love You'
Travis Barker
Alabama Barker Asks Followers to 'Please Send Your Prayers' as Dad Travis Is Reportedly Hospitalized
Landon Barker holds hands with rumored new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio as they leave Machine Dun Kelly's Madison Square Garden afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Hold Hands Leaving Afterparty for Machine Gun Kelly's Show