Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian It's 'Our Turn Next' as They Attend Simon Huck's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to say "I do!"

The couple, who were engaged in October after nearly a year of dating, attended family friend Simon Huck's wedding on Saturday, and teased their own upcoming nuptials.

Kardashian, 42, shared a sweet series of photos from the festivities that featured her and Barker, 46, holding hands and laughing.

"Going to the chapel," she captioned the post, tagging Huck and his groom Phil Riportella, and adding a champagne glass emoji.

Barker then commented, "Our turn next" with a red rose emoji.

The sweet exchange comes one month after Barker popped the question in a beachfront proposal in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and roses in the shape of a heart.

A source told PEOPLE last month that while the engagement was still fresh, it was only a matter of time before the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer made it down the aisle.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source said. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

The longtime friends first went public with their romance in February, and on Sunday, Kardashian wished Barker a happy birthday on Instagram.

"I f—ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything," she wrote. "Happy birthday to you my baby!"

"You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU," Barker replied.