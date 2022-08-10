People.com Entertainment Music Travis Barker Shares Video of Himself Learning to Wakesurf: 'Something New Everyday' The Blink-182 drummer looked like a natural in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Writer/Reporter, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 11:58 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: travisbarker/Instagram Travis Barker is filling up his summer with new adventures! In a video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer can be seen trying his hand at wakesurfing – which is similar to wakeboarding, but without the use of a rope or bindings on the board – captioning the clip, "Learn something new everyday 🏄♂️🌊." Barker, 46, looked like a natural while riding the waves behind the boat as voices in the background cheered him on before he lost his balance, falling into the water after a successful run. Travis Barker Shares Father's Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Over the weekend, Barker also posted a video of himself zip-lining across a beautiful green forest. "Used to be afraid of heights," he captioned the post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The same day, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian posted pictures of herself hanging by a boat with a scenic view of the water and mountains in the background. Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Husband Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work' "i💙lake life," the reality star wrote in the caption of the post, in which she showed off the over-the-elbow swim gloves from sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line. The Poosh founder and Barker are spending their first summer as a married couple after the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May. RELATED: Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After 'Complaining of Cramps': Source Last month, Barker returned to the stage in his first public performance after being hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis – inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar – in late June. The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Kardashian was also in attendance at the event to support her husband. He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better" and has been photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.