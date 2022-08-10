Travis Barker Shares Video of Himself Learning to Wakesurf: 'Something New Everyday'

The Blink-182 drummer looked like a natural in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday

By
Published on August 10, 2022 11:58 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFfumvjC0C/ travisbarker Verified Learn something new everyday 🏄‍♂️🌊 7h
Photo: travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker is filling up his summer with new adventures!

In a video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer can be seen trying his hand at wakesurfing – which is similar to wakeboarding, but without the use of a rope or bindings on the board – captioning the clip, "Learn something new everyday 🏄‍♂️🌊."

Barker, 46, looked like a natural while riding the waves behind the boat as voices in the background cheered him on before he lost his balance, falling into the water after a successful run.

Over the weekend, Barker also posted a video of himself zip-lining across a beautiful green forest. "Used to be afraid of heights," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The same day, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian posted pictures of herself hanging by a boat with a scenic view of the water and mountains in the background.

"i💙lake life," the reality star wrote in the caption of the post, in which she showed off the over-the-elbow swim gloves from sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

The Poosh founder and Barker are spending their first summer as a married couple after the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May.

RELATED: Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After 'Complaining of Cramps': Source

Last month, Barker returned to the stage in his first public performance after being hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis – inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar – in late June.

The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Kardashian was also in attendance at the event to support her husband.

He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better" and has been photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Travis Barker Plays Drums for MGK at Concert After Heath Scare — While Kourtney Cheers Him On!
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After 'Complaining of Cramps': Source
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Travis Barker is back on his feet following a health scare that put the Blink-182 drummer in the hospital. Trav is spotted arriving at his Calabasas recording studio wearing his usual dark clothing as he fist bumps a buddy on his way inside. Pictured: Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Barker Seen at His Recording Studio 1 Week After Hospitalization for Pancreatitis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Asher Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia)
Atiana De La Hoya Thanks Fans for 'Love and Prayers' amid Stepdad Travis Barker's Hospitalization
Kid Cudi, Travis Barker
Kid Cudi Says He's 'Prayin' for Travis Barker amid Hospitalization: 'I Love You'
Shanna Moakler TRAVIS BARKER
Shanna Moakler Speaks Out About Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization: 'I Pray for a Speedy Recovery'
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Send Travis Barker a Massive Bouquet of Roses After Hospitalization
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Husband Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Open Up About His 'Life-Threatening' Pancreatitis
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Machine Gun Kelly Says He 'Called It from the Beginning' with Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kourtney Kardashian 'Won't Leave' Travis Barker's Side in Hospital After Crippling Stomach Pain
Travis Barker
Alabama Barker Asks Followers to 'Please Send Your Prayers' as Dad Travis Is Reportedly Hospitalized
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Travis Barker Hospitalized in Los Angeles, Wife Kourtney Kardashian by His Side: Report
Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse at the Food Stations at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/.
Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse at the Food Stations at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Wedding
mark hoppus and wife skye share romantic snaps from italy for kourtney/travis wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd5EjwtMAZ2/.
Mark Hoppus and Wife Skye Share Romantic Photos from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
kourtney kardashian; travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Photos Together