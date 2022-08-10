Travis Barker Shares Video of Himself Learning to Wakesurf: 'Something New Everyday'

Travis Barker is filling up his summer with new adventures!

In a video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer can be seen trying his hand at wakesurfing – which is similar to wakeboarding, but without the use of a rope or bindings on the board – captioning the clip, "Learn something new everyday 🏄‍♂️🌊."

Barker, 46, looked like a natural while riding the waves behind the boat as voices in the background cheered him on before he lost his balance, falling into the water after a successful run.

Over the weekend, Barker also posted a video of himself zip-lining across a beautiful green forest. "Used to be afraid of heights," he captioned the post.

The same day, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian posted pictures of herself hanging by a boat with a scenic view of the water and mountains in the background.

"i💙lake life," the reality star wrote in the caption of the post, in which she showed off the over-the-elbow swim gloves from sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

The Poosh founder and Barker are spending their first summer as a married couple after the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May.

Last month, Barker returned to the stage in his first public performance after being hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis – inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar – in late June.

The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Kardashian was also in attendance at the event to support her husband.

He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better" and has been photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.