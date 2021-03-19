Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her romance with Travis Barker in February when she shared a photo of them holding hands on social media

Travis Barker Shares a Sweet Nod to His Relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in New Photo

Travis Barker is letting the world know how he feels about Kourtney Kardashian!

On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of what appears to be a ceramic dish with their names on it.

In the picture, their names are connected by a small heart in the middle.

The sweet post comes two months after a source confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE.

In February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, went Instagram official with Barker by posting a photo of the two of them holding hands. Barker also shared the the same image on his Instagram Stories.

Less than a week after making their relationship public, Barker shared a sweet love note he received from Kardashian.

"To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney," she wrote in the message.

The duo also hinted at the relationship when they celebrated Valentine's Day together, sharing photos of a crackling fireplace on their respective Instagram Stories.

In addition, Barker posted a photo of what may have been his gift to the mom of three: a diamond anklet.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shared a poem that nodded to the drummer, reading, "Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source said. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian and ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Barker shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.