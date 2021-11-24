Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been vacationing in Mexico with their children in celebration of Barker's 46th birthday

Travis Barker Shares Beachside Photos from His 'Perfect Day' with Kourtney Kardashian and His Kids

Travis Barker appears to be enjoying some quality family time in Cabo San Lucas.

The Blink-182 drummer and fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, 42, have been vacationing in Mexico with their children in celebration of Barker's 46th birthday. On Tuesday, Barker shared a peek of their getaway on Instagram, captioning the carousel of photos: "Perfect day."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first picture, Barker can be seen embracing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum on the beach. Other photos show him riding horses in the sand with daughter Alabama, 15, and son, Landon, 18, as well as posing with stepdaughter Atiana, 22 — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You're perfect," Kardashian wrote back in the comments.

Barker also took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of him and the Poosh founder holding hands while riding horses on the beach, adding an infinity symbol over the snap.

Last week, Kardashian posted pictures of herself, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — on horses on the beach while on vacation.

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement on Oct. 17 after dating for nearly a year. Barker proposed at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, in a romantic setting complete with dozens of red roses and white candles.

"Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a family source told PEOPLE shortly after the engagement. "The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."

The source added, "Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

This marks Kardashian's first engagement. She previously dated Disick off and on from 2006 to 2015. She was also previously linked to model Younes Bendjima and grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat.