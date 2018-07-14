Blink 182’s Travis Barker was reportedly involved in car crash early Friday evening, when a school bus collided with the black Mercedes he was driving in Calabasas.

The acclaimed drummer, 42, was making a left turn when the bus — also in the midst of a turn — hit his vehicle, TMZ reported.

Police tell the outlet that the school bus was empty at the time, save for the drive. Representatives for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Barker’s 14-year-old son, Landon Asher, was in the car along with other passengers, TMZ reported. The accident caused airbags in the vehicle to deploy.

Daughter Alabama Barker, 12, was not with her family at the time of the incident.

Travis Barker with son Landon and daughter Alabama John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED: Travis Barker Throws Daughter an Epic 13th Birthday Bash — 7 Months Ahead of Her Special Day

It is not known if Barker, his son or anyone else in the car were injured. A rep for Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Witnesses on the scene told TMZ that father of two “did not appear seriously injured” but seemed “dazed.”

Emergency vehicles and police blocked off the area after the accident, TMZ reported.

RELATED VIDEO: The Doctors Host Dr. Travis Stork on Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker’s Amazing Resiliency

Barker’s been battling health issues recently. In June, Blink-182 postponed additional dates of the band’s Kings of the Weekend residency at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas as Barker was admitted to the hospital due to complications from the blood clots found in both of his arms.

The rock star is suffering from a staph infection and the skin infection known as cellulitis, in addition to the clots. Doctors administered blood thinners to manage the latter condition.

A video released by Barker on Monday documented Barker’s road to recovery. The nearly 4-minute clip showed the drummer talking to his doctor, where he was ultimately told that the blood clots were not deep and therefore wouldn’t be spreading to his lungs.

He left with the good news that he would be good to play soon, but that “drumming will aggravate inflammation in [his] arms.”

Blink-182 is next scheduled to perform at the Riot Fest on Sept. 14 in Chicago, Illinois.