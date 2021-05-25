The Blink-182 drummer survived a plane crash that killed his security guard Charles “Che” Still and his assistant Chris Baker

Travis Barker Says He Quit Using Prescription Drugs After Surviving Plane Crash: ‘That Was My Wake-Up Call’

In September 2008, Barker, 45, had been aboard a flight after playing a show in South Carolina. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft crashed killing his security guard Charles "Che" Still, his assistant Chris Baker, the pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The Blink-182 drummer suffered from third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent several surgeries and skin grafts.

His longtime collaborator DJ AM (real name: Adam Michael Goldstein) was also on the flight and survived. He died a year later from a prescription drug overdose.

Barker was also using prescription drugs before the plane crash and smoked "an excessive amount of weed," he recalled in an interview with Men's Health.

"People are always like, 'Did you go to rehab?' " the drummer told the outlet. "And I [say], 'No, I was in a plane crash.' That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn't in a crash, I would have probably never quit."

Barker explained that he and Goldstein, then 36, sought out support groups to help cope with the plane crash, but ended up being "each other's therapists."

"So it was just him and me. When he left, I was like, 'Oh, f—. I'm the only one in my club. It's just me.' And I find my ways to deal with it," he told the outlet.

The musician added that he flushed medicine "including stuff that I really needed" after his opioid tolerance started to rise with each surgery.

During the Television Critics Association summer press tour a month before his death, Goldstein said, "There's no reason why I lived and they didn't. It's something that I struggle with every day, you know, kind of wondering. But I've just realized I'm never really going to know."

He added, "I'm alive, and I'm here, and I have another chance. So I have to do something better with my life this time."

Barker and Goldstein performed together under the name TRVSDJ-AM.