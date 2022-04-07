Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian Are 'Very Similar': 'We Have No Quit'

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are two peas in a pod.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, explained how he and The Kardashians star, 42, are alike in a new interview with Billboard, published just days after the two celebrated their love with a Las Vegas wedding.

"We're very similar, with our backs to the wall," Barker said. "We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life."

The couple, who were engaged in October, tied the knot in Sin City early Monday after the Grammy Awards in an impromptu chapel wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Though the two did not have a marriage license, Kardashian said the couple was fully ready to officially say "I do."

travis barker Travis Barker | Credit: Christopher Patey

"It's not called 'fake married'!" she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour… We asked five times. 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.'"

After Kimmel tried to confirm that she wanted to get married "for real," but couldn't, the Poosh founder responded, "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

Barker, meanwhile, told Billboard that after more than 20 years in the music industry, he's finally learning how to let loose, and take time off of work to focus on what matters most, including his family.

The rocker — who is dad to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and former stepdaughter Atiana, 23 — launched his own label, DTA Records, in 2019.

"I was [once] a trash man there playing in a punk-rock band called Feeble, so to go back [to Laguna Beach] in 2022 with my fiancée and just have a day laying on the beach… I can't say how amazing it is," he said. "I feel like I'm learning how to structure my time, trying to work enough to where I feel comfortable and feel like I earn days off and vacations, which I never took until this past year."

The drummer — who has worked in recent months with everyone from Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne to Lil Wayne and Rick Ross — explained that, simply put, "I just love music."