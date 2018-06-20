Travis Barker Readmitted to Hospital Amid Health Woes as Blink-182 Reschedules Residency

After being released from an L.A. hospital on Monday, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been readmitted due to complications from the blood clots found in both of his arms, PEOPLE confirms.

The 42-year-old rock star is suffering from a staph infection and the skin infection known as cellulitis, in addition to the clots. Doctors are currently administering blood thinners to manage the latter condition. TMZ was first to report the news.

In light of the news, Blink-182 has postponed additional dates of the band’s Kings of the Weekend residency at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Blink-182 Residency Dates Postponed Due to Blood Clots in Travis Barker’s Arms: ‘It Kills Me That I Can’t Perform’

“[Barker] has been ordered by the doctors to refrain from any activity that may cause further damage or cause the clots to travel,” the band said in a statement shared to their social media accounts on Tuesday. “As it stands now, he will be prevented from playing until the beginning of July when everything will be re-evaluated.”

Barker was first admitted to the hospital late last week to treat the blood clots.

Blood clots in both arms and a staff infection wasn’t the news I was hoping for. I’ll be back soon, thanks for all the love & prayers 🙏🏻 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 16, 2018

Over the weekend he gave fans an update on his health battles, writing: “Blood clots in both arms and a [staph] infection wasn’t the news I was hoping for. I’ll be back soon, thanks for all the love & prayers.”

RELATED: ‘Always a Fun Place to Play’: Blink-182 ‘Stoked’ to Announce 16-Show Las Vegas Residency

Travis Barker John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says His Teen Son ‘Thinks I’m a Lame Dad’

The band will post the rescheduled dates on their website, and refunds are available for fans who cannot make it out for the new dates.

Barker previously said in a statement: “Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

Blink 182 Willie T

The famous stickman — who shares two kids, son Landon, 14, and daughter Alabama, 12, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — has weathered many health battles over the years.

RELATED: Travis Barker Throws Daughter an Epic 13th Birthday Bash — 7 Months Ahead of Her Special Day

Travis Barker with daughter Alabama and son Landon (2017) Christopher Polk/Getty

RELATED: Travis Barker Says Running Makes Him a Better Father: ‘I’m Never Tired Around My 2 Kids’

The drummer struggled with substance abuse (including painkillers like OxyContin) throughout his career, but he changed his life after tragedy struck: In 2008, he was in a plane crash that killed four and left him with burns on 65 percent of his body and a whole slew of new problems, from survivor’s guilt to PTSD. Then a year later, he lost one of his best friends (and fellow crash survivor), DJ AM (Adam Goldstein), to an overdose.

“I’m not suffering from any of the demons that I had,” Barker told PEOPLE in a 2015 interview, adding his role as a father helped him turn his life around. “My kids are my everything. They were a huge part of my recovery. They are my everything. I don’t even want to think about my life without them.”